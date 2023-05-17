‘Time Out’ Briefs: May 17, 2023

Rummage Sale Slated at Church of Christ Uniting

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—A rummage sale will take place on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, including a bag sale from 4-6 p.m. Two large rooms will be filled with clothes for men, women, children, and infants, as well as housewares, books, toys and much more—all at affordable prices. This annual fundraiser is coordinated by the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild. For more information, visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call (315) 858-1553.

Latin Dance Band ‘Ola Fresca’ Set To Perform

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Concert Series, celebrating its 53rd season, presents Latin dance band Ola Fresca at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Ola Fresca is an eight-piece band featuring tropical Latin roots dance music that bridges several genres of “the Cuban sound,” blending Cuban son, cha-cha, and mambo with salsa, timba, and Afro-Cuban funk.

Ola Fresca translates to “Fresh Wave.” Throughout their history spanning 15 years and spawning three acclaimed original albums, “freshness” is exactly what this Brooklyn-based band has consistently brought to the world of Latin music, with their sound often referred to as “Modern Salsa.”

“We are thrilled to be closing our 53rd season with such a prominent Latin artist from New York City, Jose Conde, and his band Ola Fresca,” said Arthur Weinstock, Cooperstown Concert Series board president. “Our mission is to present performing arts events that intrigue, challenge and entertain by offering the highest quality artists at an affordable ticket price. Ola Frescacertainly fits the bill and is set to get our audience moving with their ‘fresh wave’ of Latin roots dance music.”

Led by Cuban American composer, singer, songwriter, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and bandleader Jose Conde, Ola Frescaevolved from the rustic sounds of Cuban son, cha cha and mambo as showcased on the band’s 2004 debut album, “Ay! Que Rico,” to the funky, eclectic sounds of “(R)evolucion,” which won Best Latin Album Winner of the 2008 Independent Music Awards.

“We are excited to be performing the final concert of the season for the Cooperstown Concert Series, and to be featured in such a long-standing, eclectic performing arts program,” said Conde. “Our unique blend of traditional Latin musical genres and dance styles brings a fresh sound to the world of modern Latin music and we are eager to bring our music to Cooperstown and to perform at such a beautiful venue.”

Tickets are available online and at the door. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/ola-fresca-may-19-2023/

Applications Being Accepted for Apprenticeship Program

COOPERSTOWN—Since 1993, the Young Interpreter Program at The Farmers’ Museum has enabled young people to work side-by-side with the museum’s talented craftspeople at various sites including the Blacksmith Shop, Lippitt Farmhouse, Middlefield Printing Office and Westcott Shop. In this apprenticeship program designed for young people ages 12-14 (as of May 1, 2023), participants learn about America’s past, develop lifelong skills based on trades and crafts common to ordinary people of rural 19th-century New York State, and share their newfound knowledge with museum visitors.

Applicants must submit a one- to two-page essay (400-800 words) expressing their interest and detailing the reasons why they wish to be a Young Interpreter. Essays must be received by May 20 and candidates will be notified of acceptance by mid-June. Young Interpreters are expected to work one day a week for a period of eight consecutive weeks starting the last week in June and ending the last week in August—full details may be found at FarmersMuseum.org/young-interpreters. Contact Patrick MacGregor at (607) 547-1527 or e-mail p.macgregor@farmersmuseum.org with questions.

FAM Accepting Artist Submissions for ‘Art by the Lake’ Event

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum is currently accepting artist submissions for its annual juried summer art invitational, “Art by the Lake,” taking place Saturday, August 12. Painters, photographers and sculptors are invited to submit their work. Selected artists will have the opportunity to display, demonstrate, and sell their art during the event, and awards and cash prizes will be presented. The application deadline is May 31, 2023. Applications received after this date will not be considered. A non-refundable $15.00 application fee is required upon submission. To apply, visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl.

Opening Reception for Three New Exhibits at CAA Galleries

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will host one of its most popular annual opening receptions of the year on Friday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m. The event will celebrate the start of three exciting shows:“Essential Art, the 32nd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibit”; “When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands,” sculptures by Carol Adamec; and the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition.

“Essential Art” is a juried show celebrating the talents of artists residing in New York State. The jurors this year are Karin and Lara Bremer. The regional show is sponsored, for the second year, by Fran and John LeRoux in memory of their beloved son, Johnny LeRoux, who loved art and was often seen creating it. “Essential Art” will be on display through June 21 in Gallery A.

“When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands,” by Carol Adamec of Camillus, is an exhibit of sculptures and wall pieces that refer to pleasant life experiences—mostly abstract and nonobjective pieces made from various metals (steel, copper, brass, bronze, stainless steel). The natural colors of the metals are positioned next to each other to bring out the brilliance and contrast. The forms are graceful and relaxing, meant to encourage contemplation and memories. This show will be on display through June 21 in Gallery B.

The annual Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition, now in its 56th year, showcases work by Otsego County artists. Exhibitors may include, but are not limited to, the following: Joy Austin, Nancy Beront, David Cocco, Marieanne Coursen, Edie Dayton, Nancy Einreinhofer, Martha Gauthier, Marge Harris, Leota Hendrix, Tina Keil, Abbey Koutnik, Judith Snedeker Jaquith, Carol Lernihan, Maureen Meyerhoff, Barbara Allen Purcell, Janet Teshke, David Webb, Carole Johansen Westerman and Marge Woodrow. This exhibit will be on display from May 19 through June 7.

As always, admission to the Cooperstown Art Association is free. The CAA galleries are located at 22 Main Street in the Village Hall on the corner of Main and Fair streets. For more information and gallery hours, call (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com.