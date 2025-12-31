TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

Start the New Year Right

FIRST DAY HIKE—10 a.m. Start the year right with a hike in one of the local state parks.

· 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/836806852683847/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

· 10 a.m. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/events/849400657469339/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22news

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087986994557

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR