TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

ADK Hike Through Gilbert Lake State Park

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Gilbert Lake State Park, Laurens. Contact hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom at (607) 988-7180 or visit https://susqadk.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Pressed Flower Lantern Class.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork and mushroom stew, biscuits, three-bean salad and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

EXERCISE—11:45 a.m. Tai Chi. Led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Tuesday unless otherwise posted. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BOOK CLUB—Noon. “War and Peace.” First meeting of the read-a-long. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge #1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Fenimore’s Masterworks.” Presented online by Fenimore Art Museum. https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Re-Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

