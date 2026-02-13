TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, February 14

Sockhop for Valentine’s Day

VALENTINE’S DAY—4:30 p.m. doors open; singers start at 6 p.m. “Valentine’s Sweetheart Sockhop.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1301189408722344/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

SALE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Indoor Garage Sale.” Craft supplies, utensils, clothing and more. Badgerface Beauty Supply, 122 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10104658612569999&set=pcb.2760767517600199

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 2/21, 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

REPAIR—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cooperstown Repair Café.” Give your things a second life with the repair expert coaches. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3821755238127243/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. ( (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sweet or Savory Focaccia with Jen.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1291675272769549&set=a.492281632708921

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring knit or crochet project to work or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893306036863833&set=a.244415948419515

VALENTINE’S DAY—11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. “Dip Your Own Valentine’s Strawberries.” Fees apply; registration required. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1690497459006851&set=pcb.2735075706836047

LECTURE—1 p.m. “The Russian Art of Building in Wood, Part II: Folk Culture from Towering Churches to Kizhi to Siberian Farmsteads.” Presented online by scholar/photographer William Craft Brumfield. The Russian History Museum, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or https://www.russianhistorymuseum.org/event/russian-architecture-part2/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

ARTIST RECEPTION—2-4 p.m. “To Build a Home” exhibit opening. Free and open to all. Exhibit on view through 4/4. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/to-build-a-home

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by book journaling club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DRUM CIRCLE—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Drum Circle.” Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

FUNDRAISER—3-7 p.m. “Annual Pancake Supper.” Pancakes, sausage, hot coffee and raffle. Dinner by donation. Support the Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2399169183915530/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VALENTINE’S DAY—5-9 p.m. “Valentine’s Day Dinner.” Fees apply; reservations required. Hawkeye Bar and Grill and 1909 Restaurant, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. “Solo Recital.” Featuring classical pianist Aima Labra-Makk. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

TEEN ROCK & BOWL—6-8 p.m. All-you-can-bowl, lights and music for teens in grades 7-12. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1316484420284583&set=a.431759115423789

VALENTINE’S DAY—6-8 p.m. “Valentine’s Dinner at The Gatehouse.” Cozy, romantic evening featuring live music, wine and pre-fixe dinner. Tickets recommended. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2108740456603392

VALENTINE’S DAY—7-11 p.m. “Valentine’s Day Prom.” Tickets required. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/2410497129395298/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—8 p.m. “Winter Concert Series: Valentine’s Day.” Presented by One Day Escape. No cover charge. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2695 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4186615474894889/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

