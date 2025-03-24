Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 25

Choral Concert at
Cooperstown High School

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music Around The World.” Choral spectacular featuring the fourth-grade, elementary, junior high and senior high choruses. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1198541082278050&set=a.447466580718841

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

DISCUSSION—9 a.m. “Coffee with Coop: Paul S. D’Ambrosio, PhD, of the Fenimore Art Museum and Fenimore Farm and Country Village.” Registration required. Presented by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hunts Pond, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes, (607) 434-4766 or https://susqadk.org/ 

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Bunny Wreath.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

THRIFTING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1/item (except for tagged jewelry and furniture). Continues through 3/27. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey dinner, stuffing, corn and apple Brown Betty. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—Noon. “War and Peace Meeting #3.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

AGRICULTURE—1-3 p.m. “Field Crops and Vegetable IPM Road Show.” Fees apply; registration required. Farm Credit East, 7397 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315)  219-7786 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/03/25/-field-crops-and-vegetable-ipm-roadshow-farm-credit-east-cooperstown

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

GARDEN CLUB—3-4:30 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Grades K-6 meet to plan the garden, eat healthy, sow seeds, learn about plant care and more. Fees apply. Held Tuesdays through 4/22. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1091779086088452&set=a.431759115423789

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING—4 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1076087437892383&set=a.557428283091637

CRAFTS—5:30 p.m. “Dopamine Menu.” Adults create a fun visual tool to boost their moods. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1023441146473985&set=a.546921787459259

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

