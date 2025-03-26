TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Film Society of Cooperstown Presents

‘The Battered Bastards of Baseball’

FILM SOCIETY—7 p.m. “The Battered Bastards of Baseball.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1076087437892383&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/982647839860483/982647849860482?event_time_id=982647853193815

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta.

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=620565867270799&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. to noon. “Creative Spark.” Under-2s engage in sensory plate to ignite a lifelong love of creative exploration. Held each fourth Thursday of the month. Free; registration NOT required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/creative-spark

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili, cauliflower, corn bread and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232162230589756&set=pcb.2659434667598802

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10232162230509754&set=pcb.2659434667598802

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

AGING—2 p.m. “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 675-7204 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=551743&PK=

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=964882875780387&set=a.418484840420196

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1013667914127582&set=a.622948956532815

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ART CLASS—5-7 p.m. “Stained Glass Mosaic Class.” Fees apply; all materials included; registration required. First meeting is to discuss design, cutting and glass choice. Open studio to be arranged to work on the project. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

OPEN AUDITIONS—5:30 p.m. “Hamlet.” Open to actors of all experience levels. Continues on 3/30. Also accepting video auditions. Performances will be Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7/16 through 8/14. Paid roles. Glimmer Globe Theatre and Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meetings each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

BOOK CLUB—6-7 p.m. “Shelf Talk Book Club.” Relaxed, no-pressure book club. Share latest reads, discover new books, connect with fellow book lovers. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1017244357093664&set=a.546921787459259

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

SWIMMING—6 p.m. “Strong Kids: SPLASH.” Children who are independent in the water move and play to music. Fees apply. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122198167244139100&set=a.122112922910139100

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1672970580313605&set=a.581284986148842

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Sandra Fees and Annette Sisson. Held online by Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR