TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Learn to Roller Skate

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Garden and Nature Journal Workshop.” Presented by Gert Coleman with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Held 1-2:30 p.m. on 4/6. Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/04/06/garden-and-nature-journal-workshop

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/982647839860483/982647849860482?event_time_id=982647849860482

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=964882875780387&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—5-10 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and have a percentage of the proceeds go to benefit the hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-2053 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

