TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Unadilla Easter Egg Hunt

EASTER—1 p.m. “Easter Egg Hunt.” Find the eggs and get photos with the Easter Bunny. Hot drinks, treats and more. Free admission. Frank Walter Inc., 2628 River Road, Unadilla. (607) 610-4015 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1044969037473108/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721117652056/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D  

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva – How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

EASTER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148242365816/?active_tab=about

EASTER—11:30 a.m. UUSO Easter Egg Hunt. Free. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2326840631050625/

EASTER—11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Easter Brunch Buffet. Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1661461487869305/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” All welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943959094002/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with John Potocnik.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

