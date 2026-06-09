TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, June 10

Dinner at Unatego

Community Church

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. All welcome to enjoy assorted soups, a salad and various desserts. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1380000127487891&set=a.477486057739307

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1395450619275969&set=a.458767152944325

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of seafood salad cold plate, macaroni salad, carrot raisin salad and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon. “Waste Less, Use More: From Fridge to Soil.” Interactive talk to get started in composting. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122178461438749882&set=a.122101419512749882

SUPPORT—1:30 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Free group to connect caregivers with others, identify local resources and make strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23, Stamford. (607) 432-5525.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

EXHIBIT—4 p.m. Artist Walk-Through and Demo on the works in the “Obsessed (Artists)” exhibit with David Wilson. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

DANCE—6:30-8 p.m. Summer Dance. Held in celebration of The Arc Otsego. Free; all welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1576368621157528&set=a.161166709344400

CONSERVATION—7-8:30 p.m. “Can Native Plants Help Combat Invasives?” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/can-native-plants-help-combat-invasives

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. “Views from the Podium: Conductor Kelly Kuo on Fellow Travelers.” Free and open to the public. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

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