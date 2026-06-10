TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 11

Work on Art Projects

With Fellow Crafters

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Brittany.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Thursday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Mindful Outdoor Walk with Stephanie.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171331926895731&set=a.122109203768895731

CAREER FAIR—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Red, White and Skilled Veteran and Community Career Fair.” The Veterans Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (888) 469-7365 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=28221968864059691&set=a.102995993050355

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey divan over egg noodles, spinach and yogurt. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. “Learn American Sign Language.” Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Decorated Vase.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SWIM LESSONS—5-6:30 p.m. Register for swim lessons and WAVES Swim Team Program. Pool will open 6/27. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1402684061890946&set=a.542587594567268

WORKSHOP—5-8 p.m. “Japanese Stab Book Binding with Maria DeAngelo.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1681690726351047?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Jim Loudon presents on the history of the Box Car settlement, a company town built in 1870 Oneonta by the Delaware Hudson Railroad. Includes annual meeting with the election of officers. Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumber Jacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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