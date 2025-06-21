TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 22

Antique Appraisals with the

Fly Creek Area Historical Society

HISTORY—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Antique Appraisal & Museum Day!” Presented by the Fly Creek Area Historical Society with Chris Brown Auction Services. Fees apply. Fly Creek Area Historical Society Building, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=739013188690192&set=a.307104545214394

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505721440262/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149503537217439&set=a.557428283091637

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

KIDSTOCK—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music, art and fun activities for all. Featuring Mike the Juggler, youth rummage sale, a corn pit, climbing wall and more. Suggested donation applies. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/kidstock

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323397722724/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Summer Foraging Walk with AC Stauble.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Learn about the edible and medicinal plants in our region with the Traveling Herb Farmer. Registration required. Cohosh Creek Herb Farm and Sanctuary, West Edmeston. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-foraging-walk-with-ac-stauble

