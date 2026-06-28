TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 29

Screening of Children’s Film

‘The Land Before Time’

FILM SCREENING—2:30 p.m. “The Land Before Time.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

RELIGION—9 a.m. to noon. “Vacation Bible School: Snowball Mountain Challenge.” Free; registration required. Continues through 7/3. West Oneonta Baptist Church, 2845 County Route 8, West Oneonta. dfournierrdh@gmail.com

ART PROGRAM—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CANO Summer Art Program. For kids ages 6-11. Wide variety of themed weekly experiences. Held Monday through Friday, 6/29 through 9/4. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. jenny@canoneonta.org or canoneonta.org

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna cold plate, corn salad, Amish macaroni salad and no-bake cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ART PROGRAM—1-4 p.m. CANO Summer Art Program. For kids ages 6-11. Wide variety of themed weekly experiences. Held Mondays through Fridays, 6/29 through 9/4. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. jenny@canoneonta.org or canoneonta.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

CHAIR YOGA—3:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

GARDENING—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Square Foot Gardening: Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces.” Registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/06/29/square-foot-gardening-growing-vegetables-in-small-spaces

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR