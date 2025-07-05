TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 6

Stagecoach Run Art Festival

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “26th Annual Stagecoach Run Art Festival.” Free, self-guided open studio and gallery tour of area artists, artisans and makers. Held in Treadwell and in Franklin. info@stagecoachrun.com. Map available at https://stagecoachrun.com/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

MIDDLEFIELD FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 973 Whiteman Road, Middlefield. https://www.facebook.com/events/1706345100015878/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SWIMMING—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fairy Spring Park, 136 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157255533114299&set=a.465873058919220

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323397722724?event_time_id=1930323354389395

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Gracie Gray.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1033266195417160

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Summer Bog Walk: Greenwoods Conservancy.” 1.4 mile nature walk with Donna Vogler, president of the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. Greenwoods Conservancy, 800 Zachow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-bog-walk-greenwoods-conservancy

CONCERT—3:30 p.m. “Glimmerglass Festival’s Springfield Appreciation Concert.” Featuring musical selections from the upcoming 50th anniversary season. Tickets required. Benefit for the Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 858-0304.

THEATER—5 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free; donations appreciated. Continues at 7:30 p.m. on 7/10 and 7/11, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/12, and at 5 p.m. on 7/13. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10224506102834649&set=gm.29647127548269126&idorvanity=208884682520136

