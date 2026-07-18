TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 19

Celebrate Veterans at

Picnic in Neahwa Park

VETERANS—2-5 p.m. Veteran’s Picnic and Veteran of the Month Ceremony. Veterans, family members and caretakers welcome for an afternoon of food, fun, and camaraderie. Presented by Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center with the Oneonta Elk’s Lodge 1312 at Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1592633432502055?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RUN & WALK—8:30 a.m.; registration held 7-8 a.m. “24th Annual Richfield Springs Community Center Sundae Run and Walk.” Includes free Stewarts’ make-your-own ice cream sundaes with all the fixings for all in attendance. Starts at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 749-3286 or https://www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/calendar/

YOGA—9 a.m. Hatha Yoga Class with Mira. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2195583114613528/2195583127946860?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 7:30 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Play minigolf and enjoy ice cream, with a percentage of the proceeds benefitting hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Barnyard Swing Mini Golf and Family Fun Center, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 547-8330 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with A Different Thread.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1885132609540603

SUNDAY SERIES—1-3 p.m. “African American soldiers in the Revolutionary War and Beyond.” Presented by Harry Bradshaw. Free and open to the public. Bring your own folding lawn chair. Front lawn, Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1580845830718866&set=a.515637050573088

LIVE MUSIC—2-6 p.m. “Porchfest Music + Art.” Presented by Roxbury Arts Center. Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/headwaters-music-arts

WORSHIP—3-5 p.m. Church-N-The Hood pop-up gathering for humanity. Includes food and fellowship. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

HISTORY—3 p.m. “Cooperstown Architectural Walking Tour.” Led by Dr. Cindy Falk. Learn about how housing has changed in the Village of Cooperstown over the past two centuries. Presented by Otsego 2000. Fees apply; pre-registration required. Meet on the porch of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1000383276060483?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—3 p.m. Stephanie Chou Jazz Ensemble. Presented by The Friends of Music of Stamford. Suggested donation applies. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org

THEATER—5 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

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