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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 26

Make a Nature Collage at
Glimmerglass State Park

ARTSY WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Nature Collage.” Nature Center at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1470880091752935&set=a.351163397057949

YOGA—9 a.m. Hatha Yoga Class with Mira. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2195583114613528/2195583131280193/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

ANNIVERSARY—Noon to 4 p.m. Wolf Mountain’s 20th Anniversary Celebration. Includes appreciation for volunteers who have made the center possible. Food truck. Fees apply. Wolf Mountain Nature Center, 562 Hopkins Crandall Road, Smyrna. (607) 627-6784 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1532005011901884?post_id=1550443110058074&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—1 p.m.; brunch at noon. “Dog (and Cat) Days of Summer Bingo!” $10 food purchase to play. Featuring raffles and prizes. Super Heroes Humane Society at Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta.
(607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2817758841937674/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUNDAY SERIES—1-3 p.m. “Joseph Brant.” Presented by Frank Antonucci. Free and open to the public. Bring your own folding lawn chair. Front lawn, Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1580845830718866&set=a.515637050573088

HALL OF FAME—1:30 p.m. 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent. On the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. baseballhall.org/visit.

POSTPONED TO 2027 – WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Collage Workshop with Mark Mastroianni.” Learn to work with various 2D materials with the help of an acclaimed mixed-media artist. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater at The Foundry, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://cvartworks.org/2026-season/

THEATER—3 p.m. “Annie Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

THEATER—5 p.m. “Home? A Palestinian Woman’s Search for Life, Liberty and Happiness.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

DRUM CIRCLE—5-7 p.m. Cherry Valley Drum Circle and Potluck. All welcome. Held at 5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the warm months. Presented by The Telegraph School and The Tepee. Held at the Cherry Valley Gazebo near the stoplight, Cherry Valley.
(607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/events/969902632348459/969905592348163/

HALL OF FAME—9 p.m. Fireworks to celebrate the 2026 Hall of Fame induction. Originating from Fairy Spring Park on Otsego Lake, Cooperstown.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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