TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 31

Discover the Science of Food

at the Science Discovery Center

FOOD SCIENCE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Preservation Station.” Discover the science behind various food preservation methods, learn to reduce food waste in the home and sample a variety of delicious snacks. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1794144898813001&set=a.600418181519018

BOOK CLUB—Read “Chronicle of a Radical Hag (with Recipes): a Novel” by Lorna Landvik, then discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on August 20. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1502487005252422&set=a.557428283091637

REGISTER—Sign up for Camp Forget-Me-Not. Free one-day camp and safe place for kids to make new friendships, share big feelings, and learn how to cope with grief. Facilitated by Helios Care grief professionals. Open to children ages 6-18 who have experienced death of a loved one. Registration required by 8/6. Held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 8/13 at Hartwick College Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Davenport. (607) 432-6773.

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401530470586?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BEGINNER MAHJONG—9 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. “Bear Cub Club: Amphibians and Reptiles.” For ages 4-6. Parents welcome. Free; registration required. Meet at the Nature Center at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1470877625086515&set=a.351163397057949

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook Community Campus, 5588 State Highway 7, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR ART—10-11 a.m. “Oil Painting for Seniors.” Held Fridays through 8/28. Worcester Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1297700452498626&set=a.418484840420196

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, broccoli and fresh melon. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

RAFFLE—3 p.m. Drawing for raffle fundraiser for two tickets to

The Glimmerglass Festival shows “Fellow Travelers” and “Cosi.” Proceeds benefit The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Centers. (607) 267-4732 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408763871357987&set=a.419071073660610

QUILTING—5 p.m. “Friday Night Delights: Christmas in July.” A fun project that can be completed in one session. Series held the last Friday of each month. Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Powering the Grid.” Featuring works on paper and indigo-colored textiles that incorporate visual grids. Saturday opening reception held 2-4 p.m. on 8/1. Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting 8/8 through 9/12 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Randy Mirtello and the Hop City Hellcats. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Back patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Jason Wicks Band. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Dual Rivet Dance.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/1 and at 5 p.m. on 8/2. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/dual-rivet-dance/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Sam Reider and Jorge Glem performing musical fusion bridging Latin and American music. Tickets required. Old School Baptist Church, Intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/reider-glem

CONCERT—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Saints of Sabbath: A Religious Experience in Tribute to Black Sabbath.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/crystal-ship-the-ultimate-tribute-to-the-doors-foothills-oneonta

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