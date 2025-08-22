TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, August 23

Pull Invasive Plants

from Local Waterways

CONSERVATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Paddle and Pull: Goodyear Lake.” Hosted by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Get the boats out and pull invasive water chestnut plants from the lake. Free; pre-registration required. Bring water, sunscreen, and be ready to get wet and muddy. Portlandville Fishing Access Site, Goodyear Lake, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/aquatic-invasive-species-control-goodyear-lake

COMMUNITY YARD SALE—All day. Family yard sales throughout Fly Creek.

OUTDOORS—8 a.m. “Women’s Bow Shoot.” Presented by the Otsego County Limbhangers. The first “Women in the Outdoors” event. Fees apply. Includes raffle, free refreshments. Brooker’s Bow Shed, 6345 State Highway 51, Burlington Flats. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25311810591741707&set=gm.1279319890259588&idorvanity=842854103906171

COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West End, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/716578417899940/

FOOD—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society presents a coffee and bake sale starting at 8 a.m., with Rick’s Hot Dog Cart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Grange, Cemetery Road, Fly Creek.

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

FIELD DAY—9 a.m. “Field Day and Tractor Pull.” Food, vendors, fireworks and more. Husky Park, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

MUSEUM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Blacksmithing Workshop. Fees apply; registration required. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/event/blacksmithing-workshop-2/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tie-dye with Bengala Mud. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158054619689465&set=a.544469607714639

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Native Lifeways Workshop: Weaving with Cattails.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: John O’Connor. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

FAMILY FARM DAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Continues 8/24. Visit family farms throughout Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/family-farm-day

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Samurai Baseball and More: a Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through 9/13. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

DEMO—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Samurai Baseball and More” artist demonstration. Artist-in-Residence-for-the-Day Marcie Schwartzman will discuss and demonstrate traditional Japanese sashiko stitches used in her textile homage to Ichiro Suzuki, titled “Focus,” featured in the show. Drop-ins welcome. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Info: Facebook/Instagram: @artgaragecooperstown@gmail.com

BREWERY—Noon to 6 p.m. “Belgium Comes to Cooperstown: The Wild West Takes Over Cooperstown.” Beer festival featuring tastings, live music and more. Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.belgiumcomestocooperstown.com/

LATTES & LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. Book discussion group presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693237809758056/698054352609735?event_time_id=698054352609735

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LEGO CLUB—2 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CONCERT—2 p.m. “History of the Erie Canal.” Local historian presents on the origins and history of the Erie Canal and how it helped the westward expansion of the country and the development of the towns and cities along the way. Admission fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

PARTY—3-8 p.m. “A Midsummer Night’s Faerie Fest.” Vendors, music, arts and crafts activities, fairie forest art installation, and more. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Joe Rossi. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner Breakfast.” Pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Cozy evening of live music, poetry, comedy and more, hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018782026495585/1034586168248504/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—6:30 and 9 p.m. “A Complete Unknown.” The story of Bob Dylan in the early 1960s on his rise to fame. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Activities Council. Fees apply. Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and others are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Metal Night” with That Way Lies Madness and others. Tickets required. The Loft at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/metal-night-with-that-way-lies-madness-trip-villain-and-eleseer/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The Wizard of Oz.” Presented by the Tri-Town Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 8/24. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

PERFORMANCE—9 p.m. Master illusionist Elliot Zimet —“the realest magician.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Activities Council. Fees apply. Hunt Union Ballroom, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

