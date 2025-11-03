TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Election Day Dinner

ELECTION DAY—4:30-6 p.m. “2025 Election Day Dinner.” Presented by the Laurens American Legion Auxiliary. Roast turkey and fixings, with apple or pumpkin pie. Fees apply. Eat in or take out. Benefit for the Girls State Program. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-6314 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=32244903245123571&set=gm.2307708896336787&idorvanity=503131676794527

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Millbrook Reservoir, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes, (607) 434-4766 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Tiny Tots Craft and Play.” For kids ages 1-4, with a caregiver. Fees apply. Also held 11/4. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122233474322139100&set=a.122112922910139100

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pizza burger, Italian-blend vegetables, German potato salad and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

VETERANS—Noon to 2 p.m. Free Veterans Lunch. Warm meal with fellow veterans. Veteran families welcome. Held first Tuesday of each month. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122138666396895731&set=a.122109203768895731

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. This month, celebrate the local Filipino community. Includes information, food samples and song. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

