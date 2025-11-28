TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Coffee House Open Mic

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Laurens Fire Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar.” Local vendors, raffle items, Lotto board and more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3346895532130742&set=gm.2346197855821224&idorvanity=503131676794527

HOLIDAY—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Bazaar.” Presented by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce. Free and open to the public. Bainbridge Community Center, 5 Prospect Street, Bainbridge. (607) 226-3993 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10231978595747617&set=a.2623845755286

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and carved birds by Lavern Kelley. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

PARTY—11 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Homecoming Party.” Beer specials, tasty bites and festive fun for the whole community. 1888 Biergarten and Tavern, 830 Varick Street, Utica. (315) 624-2399 or https://www.saranac.com/1888-biergarten-tavern/biergarten-events/

HOLIDAY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Small Business Saturday Vendor Bazaar.” Wise Guys Sammy’s, 261 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1436692138462512&set=a.497713735693695

MARKET—12:30-3:30 p.m. “The Really, Really, Free Market!” Take what you need, bring what you can. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1399951008390870&set=a.146361593749824

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring the Holiday Market (opening at 3 p.m.) and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

