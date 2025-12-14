TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 15

Winter Weaterization

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Smart Energy Choices Weatherization Workshop.” Free; registration required. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 224 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/resources/connections-issue-8-4-october-november-december-issue-2025

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OTSEGO COUNTY—8:45 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee. Purpose: personnel and salaries. Chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to noon. Senior Walk/Cornhole. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef patty with peppers and onions, O’Brien potatoes, lima beans, and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—Noon. Tech Support with Eric. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:45-1:30 p.m. “Potting a Succulent Plant for Gift Giving.” Walk-ins welcome; registration appreciated. Bring your own container and starter succulent or choose from supplies provided. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235694570936057&set=gm.2915761328632800&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FILM—1:30 p.m. “Homeschool Family Movie Event: Miracle of Christmas.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1261078099379889&set=a.458767152944325

TECH HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=827253213268729&set=a.182156554445068

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

