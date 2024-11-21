Town Clerk Keeps Business Moving in Hartwick Despite Inner Conflicts, Resignations

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

Town of Hartwick officials continue to struggle to find common ground following the resignation of Supervisor Robert O’Brien who, having moved, left this month as expected, and the early departure of town attorney William C. Green, who was originally set to exit that position as of January 1, 2025.

Both the budget public hearing on Thursday, November 7 and the town board meeting on Tuesday, November 12 were soured by allegations of ethics violations by board members Chris Briggs and Bryan LoRusso. The already tense atmosphere was exacerbated by the recent discovery that Briggs, who serves as deputy supervisor, failed to sign the oath of office for that position. As per state law, the oath book must be signed within 30 days of appointment. Thus, the town also now finds itself without a deputy supervisor.

Enter Andrea Vazquez, Hartwick town clerk, who has jumped in to unofficially fill the void until a new supervisor and deputy can be secured. Appointed chair of both meetings, Vazquez had her hands full as the rift between board members—Briggs, LoRusso, Bruce Markusen and Tom Murphy—continued to disrupt town business.

Budget Hearing, November 7

While town officials approved the draft budget unanimously last Thursday, they reached an impasse regarding bank signatories in the absence of a supervisor. Vazquez is not permitted to sign checks—only to print them. Briggs has been an approved signatory for the last eight years, in his role as deputy supervisor, but his failure to sign the oath book has further complicated matters.

“Following legal consultation, Briggs is not the deputy because the oath book was not signed within 30 days of appointment. In these circumstances, a new deputy must be appointed,” Vazquez explained. “He can be the deputy, but the board has to appoint him.”

“I have been the deputy for eight years. I have functioned as deputy, I have performed as deputy, I have signed checks as deputy,” Briggs said at the meeting. “No one said anything about [signing an oath] when I became deputy. This is a brand new technicality brought on to me yesterday.”

“This is a non-issue until it becomes an issue,” Vazquez said of the unsigned oath book. “That’s how I feel about it at this point.”

Vazquez informed board members that Briggs was the only remaining signatory on the bank account and advised that a second signatory be added, “to protect all of you.” LoRusso agreed it would be good “to have a second set of eyes for the time being.” LoRusso also asked who had access to the supervisor’s office. Vazquez confirmed that both she and Briggs had keys.

At that point, LoRusso asked that the board move to Executive Session, to which Vazquez responded, “This is a budget meeting.”

A motion was then made to remove Briggs as signatory, but the motion failed, with LoRusso and Murphy voting in favor, while Markusen and Briggs voted against.

“If you don’t come to an agreement on a signatory, you’re not going to move town business along at all. Talk about square wheels,” Vazquez cautioned.

“This is farcical,” Markusen said of the oath book snafu. “It came out of nowhere and has caused huge problems in this town.”

“This is not my choice,” Vazquez replied. “This is what we have to move forward. We’re all in it together—it’s a mess.”

The motion to remove Briggs as bank signatory was taken off the table and no checks were signed.

Earlier in the meeting, in answer to a question from the floor regarding the financial status of the town’s water budget, Briggs reported that there is a fund balance, and Vazquez said nothing is flagging either higher or lower than the previous year. Former Town Supervisor Pat Ryan praised the new water meters, saying they “are working quite well—money well spent.”

In other business, the board approved the installation of a Christmas tree, donated by the LoRusso family, on the lawn of the town building and an expenditure toward a horse-drawn carriage in conjunction with “Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick,” currently in the planning stages.

The full meeting can be viewed at https://www.hartwickny.gov/meetings/video/.

Board Meeting, November 12

The town board meeting on Tuesday, November 12 was well attended. It began with further dissent between board members, as a motion to have Markusen chair the meeting failed. A new motion, making Vazquez chair, was passed.

Public comment followed, during which multiple town residents spoke in favor of Briggs and entreated the board to reappoint him as deputy supervisor.

“I commend Chris Briggs for years of work and commitment…[it’s] a huge investment and it’s precious,” said one audience member, who felt it would be “tragic for any more town officials to leave office because of intimidation and bullying” and added that it is hard to come to “these meetings because of the antagonistic and caustic attitudes.”

Heather Burgess Grant said, “It is only logical that we return Chris in this role,” while another audience member asked, “Why is there a visible divide at this table? How does this serve in the best interest of the town?”

Jan Conklin added, “You all voted for Briggs as deputy supervisor and it’s in your records. We are adults. It needs to stop and it needs to stop tonight.”

Another gentleman recommended, “For 16 years, we haven’t had this division. I personally believe we need an audit—if I were in Chris’ position, I would darn sure want that audit before I start signing anything.”

“I understand the upset. This board must come to an agreement. There is a great divide at this table,” responded Vazquez, who said she would reach out to the NYS Comptroller’s office regarding an official audit of the town.

While members of the audience blamed LoRusso for uncovering the oath book issue, Vazquez clarified that Supervisor O’Brien first brought it to her attention. An audience member asked whose responsibility it was to ensure the oath book was signed. Vazquez replied, “I take half the responsibility. We are all adults. I don’t take full responsibility.”

Briggs added, “I appreciate your support, folks, I really do, but we need to move forward for this town. We have a lot of business to take care of.”

The meeting continued to be contentious, as Markusen inquired of Otsego County Board Representative Margaret Kennedy whether or not the county’s Ethics Committee would convene to review complaints of possible ethics violations by both Briggs and LoRusso.

Kennedy replied that the situation is “unprecedented in the county—[there has] not been a lot of need.”

Although Kennedy was advised by the county attorney not to say much on the subject, she clarified that if an individual makes a complaint, the county can’t hear it, but if the town submits a resolution the county can hear it. Vazquez confirmed that the town did submit a resolution to the county, as well as copies of the complaints, and will defer to the county Ethics Committee moving forward.

“If the town submits, the town should get an answer,” Kennedy said. “I will follow up as much as I can.”

During her presentation at the meeting, Kennedy also spoke about the statewide state of emergency due to extremely dry conditions and low humidity, and the county state of emergency, which will remain in effect until there has been significant rainfall or snow. Burning of agricultural debris is also banned for the time being, Kennedy said.

“No open fires. If seen, they will be extinguished,” she warned.

In other county news, Kennedy reported that Otsego County’s tentative budget has been filed and is under the tax cap. The thought is that it will remain under the tax cap, she said. Kennedy also alerted those present to Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to draw attention to, and to show support for, our veteran population, in which the county is participating. There are “lots of resources available for their transition to civilian life,” she added.

Vazquez kept things moving and, in other business, town officials approved the 2025 contract with the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for at-large dogs; discussed the installation of surveillance cameras for the recycling bins and education of residents as to what should and should not be placed there; announcement that the Hartwick Trolley Station historical marker had been installed, followed by a round of applause for Carol Goodrich. Motions were also made and approved which will allow Vazquez access to the town’s debit card and give her the ability to transfer funds temporarily, if necessary, until there is another plan of action. A motion was also made, and passed, to allow Briggs to sign checks in front of the entire board. Vazquez will print the checks and present them at the board’s next work session, where Briggs will sign singularly in front of the board until a second signatory has been approved. Forward movement in the search for a new town attorney was also made.

The meeting wrapped up as it had begun—on a sour note. After impassioned statements by both Markusen and LoRusso, Markusen moved to nominate Janice Gage as temporary supervisor.

“She knows the town, knows the history, and has a clear, strong voice,” Markusen said.

That motion failed, as did LoRusso’s motion to nominate Pastor Phillip Sell to fill the supervisor slot.

Murphy then nominated Vazquez as interim supervisor, saying, “She jumped right in.”

Vazquez thanked Murphy for recognizing her hard work, but insisted that the town attorney position must be addressed first.

As the meeting drew to a close, LoRusso moved that the board go into Executive Session, but that motion failed.

The full meeting can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/beth.utter.58/videos/544338191649704.