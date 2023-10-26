Advertisement. Advertise with us

Town Talk

News from the Village of Milford

MILFORD—The Village of Milford is participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans. Starting on Monday, October 23, residents and business owners can receive free green light bulbs at the Village Offices until supplies are depleted. Mayor Brian Pokorny and his wife, Sue, have generously donated 100 bulbs to show their support for this worthwhile cause.

Similarly, Otsego County will also be joining the initiative in alignment with the efforts of the New York State Association of Counties. District 5 Otsego County Board Representative Margaret Kennedy (Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon) and County Veterans Director Phil Couse have been actively encouraging county-wide participation. The campaign urges counties, residents, and businesses to demonstrate their support by illuminating their buildings and entryways with green bulbs from November 6 to November 12.

Operation Green Light for Veterans holds significant importance as a nationwide movement that symbolizes support, appreciation, and recognition for our veterans. Furthermore, it serves as a valuable resource for veterans to access essential county services.

