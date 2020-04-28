Treated For COVID, Assemblyman Miller Out Of Intensive Care

NEW HARTFORD – After a month and a day in ICU, Assemblyman Brian Miller, a Republican who represents four Otsego County towns, is out of St. Luke’s Hospital’s intensive care unit in Utica and beginning “the next phase of healing and recovery.”

Miller’s 101st District includes the towns of Springfield, Middlefield, Westford and Maryland in Otsego County.

“There are no words to express the amount of appreciation I have for the professionals at Mohawk Valley Health Systems,” he said in a statement his office released this afternoon.

“Their constant care and unwavering attention during my illness will never be forgotten. They are a credit to healthcare workers who fight this battle every day, putting themselves at risk in order to help others.”

His statement continued:

“I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to those who offered their support and encouragement during the past several weeks. The outpouring of love from our community and from people throughout New York was profoundly moving. This has been an extremely difficult time for me and my family, but the thoughts and prayers of so many have helped in more ways than I could have imagined.

“As I start the process of rehabilitation today, I feel extremely fortunate and truly blessed. Those who have been so thoughtful, kind and supportive have all been part of a miracle.

“I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take every possible precaution to stay safe and healthy. Listen to the advice of medical professionals. Follow recommended preventative measures and guidance like hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing. While I am blessed to take an important step, I recognize that there is no instant recovery from this illness. Our fight – and my fight – against COVID-19 is far from over.”