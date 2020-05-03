Trends ‘Are Good,’ Said Governor, And 6 State Collaborating

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, May 3

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chair for PPE (personal protective equipment) and other medical equipment and testing.

He joined Governors Phil Murphy, New Jersey; Ned Lamont, Connecticut; Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania; John Carney, Delaware; Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island, and Charlie Baker, Massachusetts.

Cuomo also reported the hospitalizations are 9,786, under 10,000 for the first time since Marcy 18-19. “The number of intubations is down,” he continued. “…The number of new cases is 789, that’s good news. We were hovering at about 900, 1,000.”

Deaths, at 280, are steady. “The overall direction is good, even though it’s very painful,” he said.