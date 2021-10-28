Tricks and Treats for Halloween

For those looking for a virtual event, Bigger Dreams Productions has something for you. On October 30 at 7 p.m., BDP will premiere their original production, “An Evening with Poe.” The premier will be streamed via the YouTube link to be posted on the group’s website and social media prior to the start. The production will be filmed at Oneonta’s Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. Brooke Tallman, Vice President of the BDP board, said the production will feature excerpts from “The Raven,” “The Black Cat,” and many other Poe works. “We will feature some work by Poe that is a bit more obscure, but we will have plenty of the classics, too,” Tallman said. She said the entire cast and crew is made up of BDP’s Board of Directors. “It’s been great seeing the talent of board members who don’t always get to perform,” Tallman said. “It’s a nice little reunion for our board,” she continued. “Poe fits perfectly with the season. From a young age I fell in love with the darkness of his work.” Tallman said the stream is free and will be available at biggerdreamsproductions.org and on the Facebook page for Bigger Dreams Productions.

On Halloween at 4:45 p.m. the Cooperstown costume parade will begin on the lawn of the Village Library (and Village Hall) at 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

The parade, sponsored by the Village Library of Cooperstown and the Cooperstown PTA, will end at the corner of Chestnut and Main Streets. Heather Urtz Amendolare, director of the Cooperstown Village Library, said the parade will be focused on providing a place for attendees to display their Halloween costumes. “It is important to the Village Library and the PTA that children have a space and opportunity to express themselves,” Urtz Amendolare said. She said there will be maps of various trick-or-treating routes handed out during the parade to facilitate families going through the village and help avoid traffic jams. According to the Library Facebook page, parade-goers must wear masks and stay 3-6 ft. apart from groups outside of their household. She said the Halloween parade is a much-loved tradition in Cooperstown and it was important to both the Village Library and the PTA to continue the custom in 2021. Urtz Amendolare said the Halloween parade fits the mission of both organizations, which involves providing children and families with extracurricular and afterschool activities that enrich the educational experience.