By: Jim Kevlin  02/18/2019  5:09 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireTrooper Injured In Fatal Shootout Returns To Duty

Trooper Injured In Fatal Shootout Returns To Duty

 02/18/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

BROOME D.A. CLEARS OFFICER

OF ANY WRONGDOING IN CASE

Trooper Injured

In Fatal Shootout

Returns To Duty

SIDNEY – Trooper Timothy Conklin, the 28-year state police veteran shot in the shoulder in a fatal shootout with a suspect Jan. 28,  has been cleared to return to duty.

Troop C Commander William McEvoy said Conklin’s assignment is still to be determined.

An investigation into the incident by Broome County District Attorney Stephen K. Cornwell Jr. and state police determined Conklin justifiably utilized deadly physical force to defend his life and the life of others.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.