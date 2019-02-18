Trooper Injured In Fatal Shootout Returns To Duty

SIDNEY – Trooper Timothy Conklin, the 28-year state police veteran shot in the shoulder in a fatal shootout with a suspect Jan. 28, has been cleared to return to duty.

Troop C Commander William McEvoy said Conklin’s assignment is still to be determined.

An investigation into the incident by Broome County District Attorney Stephen K. Cornwell Jr. and state police determined Conklin justifiably utilized deadly physical force to defend his life and the life of others.