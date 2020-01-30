TRUITT GUILTY IN ARSON, MURDER

By: Libby Cudmore  01/30/2020  12:34 pm
Gabriel Truitt, right, stands as the jury reads the “guilty” verdict on the charges of arson in the first degree, murder in the first degree, and two counts of murder in the second degree. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)

COOPERSTOWN – Gabriel Truitt was found guilty on all four counts of the arson and murder charges in the case of the fire at 5 Walling Avenue that killed former Oneonta firefighter John Heller.

This is a developing story; please check back this afternoon for details.

