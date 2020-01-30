TRUITT GUILTY
IN ARSON, MURDER
COOPERSTOWN – Gabriel Truitt was found guilty on all four counts of the arson and murder charges in the case of the fire at 5 Walling Avenue that killed former Oneonta firefighter John Heller.
This is a developing story; please check back this afternoon for details.
RECAP OF THE CASE
Proceedings Underway in Truitt Case
Investigator Testimony: Accelerant Under Door
Accelerant Isopropyl Alcohol, Expert Arson Witness Testifies
Girlfriend: Suspect Fought Before Fatal Fire Set
Brother Disavows Testimony He Gave Grand Jury, Police
D.A. Challenges Truitt’s Brother