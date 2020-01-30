TRUITT GUILTY IN ARSON, MURDER

COOPERSTOWN – Gabriel Truitt was found guilty on all four counts of the arson and murder charges in the case of the fire at 5 Walling Avenue that killed former Oneonta firefighter John Heller.

This is a developing story; please check back this afternoon for details.

