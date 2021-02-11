Trump 2020 Billboard Going In April, Rome Sign Reports

New Customers Bring Controversy To End

For the portion of the public upset by the “Trump 2024” sign on Route 28 north of the Village of Milford, help may be on the way.

Anna Johnson, Rome Sign Co. business manager, said the billboard’s current renter has a contract that runs out in April, and a new customer has picked up the contract, so “Trump 2024” may be gone by the end of that month, “depending on the weather.”

Meanwhile, the company has a contract with the “Trump 2024” customer – it was “Trump 2020” until the Nov. 3 election – that it is bound to honor, and will honor, Johnson said.

Meanwhile, “everyone’s called me” about it, she said, particularly since the Milford Town Planning Board last month threatened to fine the village if it wasn’t removed. (The billboard is in the town, but on property owned by the village.) It turns out the town Planning Board lacks jurisdiction to fine anyone.

Over the period of controversy – the billboard’s been up for a couple of years – Johnson said she’s been approached a couple of times by people offering to take out long-term contracts, simply to get the message removed.