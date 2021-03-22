Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Trustee Jim Dean Hailed For 10-Year Job Well Done Trustee Jim Dean Hailed For 10-Year Job Well Done 03/22/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Trustee Jim Dean Hailed For 10-Year Job Well Done Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch joins the applause after presenting a plaque this evening to Trustee Jim Dean, who was attending his last meeting after 10 years on the Cooperstown Village Board. The mayor praised not just Dean’s service on the board, but his community service at large going back four decades. (Among other contributions, the stair-making craftsman built Santa’s Cottage in Pioneer Park.) In his remarks, Dean praised his colleague for “10 years of tremendous progress,” capped by the renovation of Doubleday Field. His seat will be filled April 1 by Hannah Bergene, 30, whom Dean, 80, enthusiastically endorsed. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)