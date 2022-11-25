Trustees To Hold Policy Hearing

COOPERSTOWN – The Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, November 28 at 7 p.m. will include a public hearing on a policy for the installation and operation of cameras to monitor activity occurring in public places within the village. The draft policy reads:

“Public Hearing on the Use of Cameras in Public Areas Policy—The purpose of this policy is to enhance public safety, assist in the deterrence and investigation of crime, and protect critical infrastructure of the Cooperstown Police Department (CPD) and the Village of Cooperstown (Village) through the use of cameras mounted in public areas. It further regulates how the camera system will be deployed, operated, maintained, and monitored at locations within the Village of Cooperstown, as well as how images captured by those cameras will be stored, accessed, disseminated, and retained.”

Residents of the Village of Cooperstown are entitled to be heard upon said policy at the public hearing. Disabled citizens, who require assistance in attending said public hearings, or in furnishing comments or suggestions, should contact Village Clerk Jenna Utter at (607) 547-2411 to request assistance.