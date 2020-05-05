By: Jim Kevlin  05/05/2020  1:31 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsTry SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw To While The Hours Away

Try SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw To While The Hours Away

 05/05/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK HERE FOR JIGSAW PUZZLE

Try SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw

To While The Hours Away

SUNY Oneonta’s Red Dragon Outfitters campus store has come up with a way for idled students to while away the hours:  A campus jigsaw puzzle, feature a Red Dragon Drive street sign, the Hunt Union pond, the new visitors’ center, and a view of the quad.  The 18- by 24-inch 500-piece time-eater is available for $39.99. Shipping in two weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.