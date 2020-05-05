Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Try SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw To While The Hours Away Try SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw To While The Hours Away 05/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK HERE FOR JIGSAW PUZZLE Try SUNY Oneonta Jigsaw To While The Hours Away SUNY Oneonta’s Red Dragon Outfitters campus store has come up with a way for idled students to while away the hours: A campus jigsaw puzzle, feature a Red Dragon Drive street sign, the Hunt Union pond, the new visitors’ center, and a view of the quad. The 18- by 24-inch 500-piece time-eater is available for $39.99. Shipping in two weeks.