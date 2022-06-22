Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › UltiMUTT dog show UltiMUTT dog show 06/22/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers SQSPCA, Rotary put on the dogs That’s Charlie Bucket the St. Bernard with his owner Bill Mead, braving the unseasonably chilly rain along with a few dozen other pups and their people and enjoying the June 18 ‘Ultimutt Dog Show.” The Cooperstown Rotary and Susquehanna SPCA teamed up for the day-long event, and we have more pictures in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta!