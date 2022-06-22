By:  06/22/2022  4:36 pm

UltiMUTT dog show

SQSPCA, Rotary put on the dogs

That’s Charlie Bucket the St. Bernard with his owner Bill Mead, braving the unseasonably chilly rain along with a few dozen other pups and their people and enjoying the June 18 ‘Ultimutt Dog Show.” The Cooperstown Rotary and Susquehanna SPCA teamed up for the day-long event, and we have more pictures in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta!

