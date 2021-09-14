Utica judge blocks New York State from mandating vaccines for health care workers

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The AP reported Tuesday, Sept. 14, that a federal judge in Utica has temporarily blocked New York State from requiring vaccinations for health care workers regardless of a religious exemption.

The decision came after a group of doctors and nurses filed a lawsuit claiming the mandate was a violation of their rights.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the decision. New York State now has till Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs cited the U.S. constitution as well as New York State Human Rights Law because the mandate allegedly went against their religious beliefs.

The names of the plaintiffs were kept anonymous due to fears of retaliation, ostracization and threats of harm.