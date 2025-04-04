In Memoriam

Edith M. Croft

1927-2025

(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—Edith M. Croft, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Hartwick surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, April 2, 2025.

Born November 6, 1927 in Utica, to Dorothy Mae Roberts, she grew up and attended school in the Utica area. At 16 she set out on her own and got a job at a sewing mill, where she mastered the art of sewing anything and everything.

Edith married Merle G. Croft on May 18, 1946 and they began their family in 1948. In 1955, Edith and Merle moved to Hartwick and built their home on a little piece of land and raised their four children: Bob, Barb (husband Jim), Rick, and Dwayne (wife Loli). Six grandchildren—Michael, Rebecca, David, Jeremy, Lucy, and Sarah, as well as four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Jaden, and Audrey—would join the family and know their grandmother’s house well.

As a homemaker, and mother, Edith was known for her clean house, amazing cooking, and baking and common sense. Her flower beds brought her great joy, and during the warm months she could be found up to her elbows in them with a big smile on her face. She loved the look and smell of a freshly-mowed lawn and, after Merle passed, mowed it herself until she was 85 years old. During cold months, she spent time knitting, reading and doing puzzles.

Edith was lucky enough to do a little travelling and especially enjoyed her trip to Rome to see the Vatican. She was always proud of her children’s accomplishments. A private woman, she never bragged or boasted about them and let each find and follow their own paths.

The oldest of 13 children, Edith is survived by her youngest sibling, Lon Thrasher, and wife MaryAnn of Utica, as well as a special niece, Sue Bulinski of Whitesboro. Edith’s husband of nearly 57 years, Merle, died on May 6, 2003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, Cooperstown, with the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor, presiding. Immediately following the Mass, all are invited to gather in the Parish Hall for a time of refreshment, remembrance and fellowship.

Later this spring, the Service of Committal and Burial will be held in Hartwick Cemetery next to her husband, Merle.

The family would like to thank the Helios group for their unwavering support and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner and enjoy life.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.