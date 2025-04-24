David Fontaine, the Clark Sports Center’s new director, has been on the job for about two and a half months. (Photo provided)

Utica Native Is New Sports Center Head

By SARAH ROBERTS

COOPERSTOWN

The new director at the Clark Sports Center has been on the job since February 3.

“We’d like to give a warm welcome to our newly minted director of the Clark Sports Center, David Fontaine,” officials said in a recent announcement.

Fontaine, originally from Utica, has a professional background in both athletics and pharmaceuticals.

“[Clark Sports Center] is an amazing facility with a talented group of individuals who make it all happen,” said Fontaine.

“What I hope we can do as a Clark Sports Center team is to continue to build on the many successes that are already established and explore new opportunities that will further the mission and vision of the sports center. In addition, I am committed to be a servant leader to our staff and membership” Fontaine added.

After graduating from Utica College, Fontaine became the director of intramurals there.

in this role included overseeing the intramural program, team selection of classes, managing home games and athletic facilities, handling budgeting and NCAA compliance, and coaching varsity softball. He ended his time at Utica College as assistant athletic director.

“Watching teams compete for conference championships or being in the national tournament was always rewarding. I also enjoyed being part of the growth and expansion of Utica athletics; from having one of the largest air supported structures being built on campus to adding sport opportunities for our men and women. But the most rewarding experience is watching the student-athletes graduate from Utica University and then following their impressive careers and accomplishments,” Fontaine said in an employee profile on the CSC Facebook page.

From 2000-2012, Fontaine worked for Janssen, now known as Johnson and Johnson Innovative Medicine, and with GlaxoSmithKline.

“During my time in the pharmaceutical industry, I was fortunate to create several professional relationships, work with excellent managers and teammates, and experience corporate success,” Fontaine explained.

In 2012, Fontaine returned to Utica College, now Utica University, as director of athletics and physical education. In that role, he managed the intercollegiate teams, athletes, and department staff—numbering over 750 individuals—ensured compliance with NCAA Division III and additional athletic conferences, managed the operating budget while making efforts to expand the different programs, and oversaw and made efforts to expand the different athletic facilities.

In his CSC employee profile, Fontaine explained his job to be “to provide leadership and direction to the Clark Sports Center and to develop and implement organizational strategies for the successful fulfillment of its mission.”

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Jane Forbes Clark for the opportunity to lead the Clark Sports Center as their new director. I would also like to thank the entire Clark Sports Center staff, the sports center members, and the Cooperstown community for being so kind and welcoming. Everyone has been great,” Fontaine added in an e-mail statement.

Fontaine replaces Val Paige, who had been the sports center’s interim director since August 2024.

“We thank Val tremendously for stepping into that position and ensuring that the organization continued to effectively serve the members and community,” Clark said in a Facebook post on December 23, 2024.