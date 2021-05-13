Valerie Louise Porter, 69 Unadilla’s Favorite Waitress

In Memoriam

Valerie Louise Porter, 69, passed away with her family by her side on April 19, 2021, due to her long battle with cancer. Valerie was born on February 15, 1952, in Sidney, NY, a daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Lovelace) Porter.

Valerie is survived by her loving children; Donnie, Vicki (Michael), Bridget (Neil), John (Stephanie), and Amanda (Jeff); ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as one little Porter on the way. She also leaves behind her brothers, Robert (Nancy), Terry, and David Porter.

Valerie was employed at the Unadilla Diner as everyone’s favorite waitress. Valerie has always been known as Grandma Val to the many children she opened her heart to. She had a free spirit that so many people loved and she accepted them all with open arms. Val’s favorite place to be was Chincoteague Island, VA. Valerie has been so loved throughout her life and will be greatly missed by many.

Valerie’s family asks for you to join them as they celebrate their love for her at the Gilbertsville Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, Commercial St., Gilbertsville, NY 13776 on Saturday, April 24, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Val’s family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.

To send an online condolence to her family or to watch her tribute video, visit www.JohnstonFH.com.