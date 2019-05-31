Van With Pennsylvania Plates Off Road In Town Of Middlefield

By: Jim Kevlin  05/31/2019  6:15 pm
Off Road In Town Of Middlefield

Cooperstown Fire Department and its EMS, as well as an AMR ambulance, are responding at this hour to a van with Pennsylvania plate that went off the road into a ditch on Indian Run Road in the Town of Middlefield. There appeared to be no serious injuries. (AllOTSEGO.com)

