Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Van With Pennsylvania Plates Off Road In Town Of Middlefield Van With Pennsylvania Plates Off Road In Town Of Middlefield 05/31/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Van With Pennsylvania Plates Off Road In Town Of Middlefield Cooperstown Fire Department and its EMS, as well as an AMR ambulance, are responding at this hour to a van with Pennsylvania plate that went off the road into a ditch on Indian Run Road in the Town of Middlefield. There appeared to be no serious injuries. (AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Democrats Off To Races In Otsego, Middlefield Candidates For Town Council Debate At Town Hall Santa Rides Into Town