RICHFIELD SPRINGS –The county Department of Health a few minutes ago announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at at the Richfield Veterans Club and the nearby Genesee Tap Room.

If you were at the vets’ club, 13 Lake St., Jan. 8-10, or the Genesee, 38 Lake, Jan. 8-13, monitor yourself for symptoms, the health department recommends.

If you have developed symptoms, get tested and isolate yourself, it was urged.

Any questions or concerns, call 607-547-4231