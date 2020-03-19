Village Board Attendees Can Sit 6-Feet-Plus Apart

Monthly Meeting Moved To Ballroom

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board’s monthly meeting is Monday, and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch announced it will proceed as scheduled, but – adapting to the Coronavirus threat – will be moved from the basement meeting room at 22 Main to the second-floor ballroom.

This will allow attendees to space themselves 6 feet apart, as recommended by “social distancing” guidelines. While the trustees and Village Administrator Teri Barown will be present, the treasurer, zoning enforcement office and public works superintendent may receive waivers.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and two public hearings will proceed as announced at 7 p.m., on the following matters:

Proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2020 would change the zoning designation on Walnut Street parcel where a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins outlet was planned from commercial to residential, as well as contiguous parcels behind Linden Avenue homes.

Proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2020 would amend Vehicle & Traffic Regulations to reflect stop signs which are omitted from current regulations.

Given that gatherings are being discourage during the emergency, the public is being encouraged to submit public hearing comments online in advance via email to Barown at tbarown@cooperstownny.org.

The village is also working quickly to buy and install equipment for online meeting broadcasts, but the mayor she it may not be in place by Monday evening.