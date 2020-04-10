Village Budget Hearing Monday On YouTube

Written, Emailed Inputs Due By 6 p.m. 4/13

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board will convene a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget via video-conferencing on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 13.

Citizens may view the meeting at the village’s www.YouTube.com channel (Cooperstown Village Hall) or by clicking on the YouTube link for the meeting at www.cooperstownny.org.

The budget may be reviewed by clicking link at top of this article.

Due to “stay at home” precautions and Governor Cuomo’s executive orders, inputs on the budget may be mailed to:

Village Administrator

22 Main St., PO Box 346

Cooperstown, NY 13326

Or emailed to Teri Barown, village administrator at tbarown@cooperstownny.org to be received no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, April 13.