Village Elections, Primary Reset For Separate Days

For Now, Cooperstown Balloting June 1

COOPERSTOWN – Village elections, rescheduled to correspond with the Democratic presidential primary, have now been shifted back to a separate day, Village Administrator Teri Barown announced today.

In the first days of the coronavirus State of Emergency, elections in Cooperstown, and villages statewide, were rescheduled from March 18 to April 28, the same day of the Democratic primary.

Governor Cuomo announced over the weekend that the presidential primary has again been moved, to June 23. Today, it was announce village election have again been rescheduled, this time to June 1, depending on circumstances at that time.

The order is “subject to further directive as to the timing, location or manner of voting for such elections,” according to the communication Barown received today.

Three candidates – MacGuire Benton, Joe Membrino and Mary Margaret Robbins Sohns – are competing for two three-year vacancies on Cooperstown’s Board of Trustees. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is running unopposed for a two year term.

Due to closure of the Village Office through April 15, 2020 except by appointment, absentee ballot applications can be downloaded by clicking on the link on the home page for “Absentee Ballot Application” or by calling the office at 547-2411 to request an application be mailed.

For further information, call Barown at (607) 547-2411.