Photo by Dr. Richard Sternberg

Village of Cooperstown

To Receive $4.5 Million

COOPERSTOWN—During a press conference held earlier today at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, it was announced that the Village of Cooperstown will receive $4.5 million, and the Villages of Sharon Springs and Dolgeville will each receive $2.25 million in funding, as the Mohawk Valley winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the state’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.

“Ensuring small towns and cities have the resources they need to thrive is critical to New York’s economic resurgence,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These investments will help the Village of Cooperstown, Sharon Springs, and Dolgeville develop their downtowns, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and create new jobs and attract businesses to expand economic opportunity across the region.”

NY Forward is a central component of the state’s economic development efforts, working together with DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of New York’s downtowns. NY Forward serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI. NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community, and are more local in nature—focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development.

Like DRI, each NY Forward community will develop a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown through a slate of readily implementable projects. The Department of State will provide enhanced technical assistance to better support smaller communities that may have less capacity as part of the NY Forward program and fund projects appropriately scaled to the size of each community. Projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that elevate specific cultural, historical qualities that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said of the award, “We are very pleased that Governor Hochul and the Mohawk Valley Economic Council has created the NY Forward program, and it is perfect for a village like Cooperstown. This $4.5 million award for this small village, which has different components and needs, will make a big difference.”