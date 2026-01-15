Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from the Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees

Village: ‘Please Don’t Feed Deer’

The Village of Cooperstown would like to remind residents and visitors that intentionally feeding deer is harmful and illegal throughout New York State, including within our village. In addition to deliberate feeding, deer may also gain unintentional access to food at uncovered or poorly sealed compost bins, bird feeders or garbage cans. These unintended food sources can attract deer and contribute to unsafe conditions for both people and wildlife.

Deer that associate people with food are more likely to approach homes, parks and roadways. This increases the risk of vehicle collisions, exposure to deer-carried ticks that may spread disease, and other unwanted human-animal interactions. In addition, concentrated feeding leads to overbrowsing by deer, damaging gardens, landscapes and natural areas.

While offering food to deer may seem compassionate during the cold winter months, it can have serious and unintended consequences. Deer that become accustomed to being fed by people lose their innate ability to forage. Many common foods—including corn, bread, and food scraps—are not suitable for deer and can cause digestive problems, illness, or death. Feeding deer also contributes to the spread of disease, such as chronic wasting disease (CWD), among the deer population.

The best way to help deer is to allow them to remain wild and away from houses, streets and vehicular traffic. The Village of Cooperstown encourages residents and visitors to enjoy observing wildlife from a distance, protect natural habitats, and refrain from illegally feeding deer.

Thank you for your cooperation in helping to protect public safety, wildlife health and the natural beauty of Cooperstown.

Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees

