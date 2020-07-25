‘Virtual Fundraiser’ For Delgado Sunday

COOPERSTOWN – A Cooperstown-based “virtual fundraiser” is planned at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) for Democrat Antonio Delgado’s reelection as 19th District congressman.

Participants are asked to send an RSVP and contrbution to katelyn@delgadoforcongress.com, and donors will then receive a Zoom link.

Suggested donations range from $2,800 at the “champion” level and $1,000 at the “sponsor” level, to “attendee” at the $100 level.

The event is hosted by Democratic stalwarts Melinda Hardin (and her husband, Lou Allstadt), Richard Sternberg and Patsy Smith.

On the Republican side, a Dutchess County lawyer, Kevin van de Water of Milbrook, is challenging Delgado in November.