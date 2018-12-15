Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Voices’ ‘Messiah’ Brings SRO House To Its Feet Voices’ ‘Messiah’ Brings SRO House To Its Feet 12/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Voices’ ‘Messiah’ Brings SRO House To Its Feet Maestro Dan Foster faces the crowd to acknowledge a three-minute standing ovation at the end of this evening’s semi-annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the Voices of Cooperstown. Once again, the performance – the chorus has sung it every other year since 1989 – filled Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown. Soloists included Cooperstown’s Quinn Bernegger, standing at center right. Foster is music director of Williams College’s New Opera. Bernegger, a CCS and Middlebury College graduate, this year completed at graduate performance diploma from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) Related