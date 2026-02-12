Advertisement. Advertise with us

Volleyball Registration Now Open

ONEONTA—This summer, the SUNY Oneonta women’s volleyball team will host an on-campus girls’ camp from July 23-26 designed to develop and fine-tune the correct fundamentals of setting, passing, serving, hitting, and defensive play.

Registration is now open for girls ages 13-18 in grades 8 through 12 with either an overnight or commuter option. Registration forms, fees and other information can be found online at www.suny.oneonta.edu/info/community-members/youth-camps-and-programs or call (607) 436-2145.

Athletes will be coached by current college players and coaches who are excited to pass along the love of the sport.

The camp offers an opportunity for players of all levels to learn about the game and practice their all-around volleyball skills through competitive games and exercises, along with the fun of a traditional summer camp, officials said.

