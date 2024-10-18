Voluntary Manufacturer Recall of PICS Brand Frozen Waffles Announced

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall from Treehouse Foods on PICS brand frozen waffles—chocolate chip, homestyle, buttermilk and blueberry varieties—with UPC codes 4173515713, 4173515750, 4173515751, and 4173515752. The manufacturer is recalling these products due to possible listeria contamination.

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge loyalty card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Customers who purchased the affected products should return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit treehousefoods.com or call (800) 596-2903 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667 or via e-mail at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.