Volunteers Needed this Weekend for Ice Rink Prep

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, December 4, Badger Park in the Village of Cooperstown will come alive with volunteers laying down a new liner for the ice-skating rink. “We are so excited that we were able to buy a new liner for the rink,” said Tom Hohensee, president of the Cooperstown Friends of the Parks.

“We are a non-profit organization that supports all of Cooperstown’s unique public parks; we depend on volunteers and donations.” Volunteers are needed all of the time, but particularly this weekend when the group lays down the rink lining. “It’s a big job, many hands are needed,” Hohensee said. “Plus it’s a lot of fun to get out and volunteer with your neighbors.”

“First we set up the sides, then the liner and add water,” Jaye Shelby, Cooperstown Friends of the Parks vice president said. “We put out the skates to borrow, but the rest is up to Mother Nature and her freezing weather program as to when the actual skating can begin.” The skating rink at Badger Park will also be a featured location in the upcoming Cooperstown Winter Carnival 2023 next February.

“We’re so grateful to the Winter Carnival committee. On February 4 from 4:30-6:30, the rink will be used as an event venue,” Hohensee said. “We are planning a fire pit, refreshments, cocoa, music and more.”

For more information on volunteering, or to help out this weekend, go to Cooperstown Friends of the Parks on Facebook.