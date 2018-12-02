Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › Volunteers Prepare Park For Ice-Skating To Come Volunteers Prepare Park For Ice-Skating To Come 12/02/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports Volunteers Prepare Rink For Ice-Skating To Come With highs in the 40s today, there was no skating, but John Odell’s team of volunteers put up the boards and spread out the plastic lining at Cooperstown’s Badger Park in preparation for skating to come. With highs in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, that may come soon. (Patrick Wager/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related