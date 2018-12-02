Volunteers Prepare Park For Ice-Skating To Come

By: Jim Kevlin  12/02/2018  6:09 pm
With highs in the 40s today, there was no skating, but John Odell’s team of volunteers put up the boards and spread out the plastic lining at Cooperstown’s Badger Park in preparation for skating to come. With highs in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, that may come soon. (Patrick Wager/AllOTSEGO.com)
