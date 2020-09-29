POLLS OPEN NOON-9 P.M.
Voters Seek To Break
Tie For Village Trustee
COOPERSTOWN – Polls will be open noon-9 p.m. today at the fire hall on Chestnut Street to resolve a nailbiter.
Village of Cooperstown voters will vote to break a 272-272 tie between incumbent Democrat MacGuire Benton and challenger Mary-Margaret Robbins, a Republican.
After the Tuesday, Sept. 15, village election, delayed from Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus, Benton and Robbins opted for a runoff election instead of a coin-toss to resolve the race.
Check back after 9 this evening for results. Meanwhile, here are questionnaires the two candidates completed outlining their view of the issues and plans if elected.
CLICK HERE FOR MacGUIRE BENTON
CLICK HERE FOR MARY-MARGARET ROBBINS
AND REMEMBER TO VOTE!