Voters Seek To Break Tie For Village Trustee

POLLS OPEN NOON-9 P.M.

COOPERSTOWN – Polls will be open noon-9 p.m. today at the fire hall on Chestnut Street to resolve a nailbiter.

Village of Cooperstown voters will vote to break a 272-272 tie between incumbent Democrat MacGuire Benton and challenger Mary-Margaret Robbins, a Republican.

After the Tuesday, Sept. 15, village election, delayed from Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus, Benton and Robbins opted for a runoff election instead of a coin-toss to resolve the race.

Check back after 9 this evening for results. Meanwhile, here are questionnaires the two candidates completed outlining their view of the issues and plans if elected.

AND REMEMBER TO VOTE!